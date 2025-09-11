HBO is expanding The Conjuring Universe with a new TV series coming to Max, signaling the next chapter for the franchise. The Conjuring film series has already earned its place as the highest-grossing horror franchise, and the ninth installment, The Conjuring: Last Rites, smashed records after hitting theaters on September 5, 2025. Now, while the future of the film series itself remains uncertain, the universe is clearly moving forward in television form.

The Conjuring TV Series: Everything We Know So Far

The series was first confirmed in April 2023, but had no updates until now. The success of Last Rites appears to have accelerated production, with Nancy Won taking the reins as writer, executive producer, and showrunner. Peter Cameron and Cameron Squires have joined as writers, while Peter Safran serves as executive producer, and James Wan’s Atomic Monster continues to produce under Warner Bros. Television, per Variety.

HBO Max will exclusively host the series, though no release date or cast details are confirmed yet. It will continue the story established by the films, keeping the same universe fans have followed since 2013.

The Conjuring Franchise Box Office Success

The Conjuring 4: Last Rites, marketed as Ed and Lorraine Warren’s final case, has enjoyed strong box office numbers and positive audience reception, including the record for the highest opening weekend for a horror release. According to Box Office Mojo, the film has already surpassed $226 million less than a week after its release.

The Conjuring Universe first began in 2013, focusing on Ed and Lorraine Warren’s paranormal investigation of the Perron family. Since then, the movie has offered three more sequels, three Annabelle movies, a couple of The Nun chapters, and has earned a whopping $2.5 billion worldwide.

Even with the ninth film being billed as the Warrens’ last case, James Wan has spoken about the possibility of a “Phase Two” for the universe. However, for now, The Conjuring: Last Rites continues its run in theaters, while the HBO Max series is moving into development without an announced release date.

