Demon Slayer has reached another turning point with the release of Infinity Castle Part 1, a movie that continues the franchise’s streak of success since the record-breaking days of Mugen Train in 2020. The first Infinity Castle film opened the door to the final chapter of Tanjiro’s story and proved once again that this series belongs on the big screen. Ufotable chose to split the last arc into three separate films, a move that initially thrilled fans, but the news of delays has shifted the mood.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2 Delays & Possible Release Timeline

Infinity Castle Part 1 has already climbed into Japan’s top 10 highest-grossing films, showing that the momentum around the series has not slowed down. Yet, while the success of the first installment is undeniable, the long wait ahead for the next two films has become a sticking point.

Ufotable has not released much information about the second movie, but according to ScreenRant, the confirmed delays mean Part 2 may not appear in theaters until 2027, while Part 3 could arrive as late as 2029. Four years is undoubtedly a long time for fans to wait, and frustration has been clear, but there is also recognition that Ufotable’s high standards demand time and precision at the same time.

Story Continuation In Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Part 2

The upcoming film is expected to begin immediately after the closing moments of Part 1. Infinity Castle Part 1 closes with Tanjiro and the others bringing down Upper Rank Three Akaza, but the fight is far from over. The castle itself shifts as new enemies gather, and Infinity Castle Part 2 is expected to dive straight into those confrontations without a timeskip or pause.

Viewers will likely see the battles against Upper Rank Four Nakime, Upper Rank Two Doma, and finally the powerful Upper Rank One Kokushibo. Each of these battles will bring new trials for Tanjiro and the Demon Slayer Corps, as the story pushes toward Muzan and the true end of the saga.

Excited for Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle? Spend your Sunday watching all episodes of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Hashira Training Arc streaming now on @Crunchyroll ✨ pic.twitter.com/XO9EWC70oz — Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba (English) (@DemonSlayerUSA) August 24, 2025

Demon Slayer Trilogy Expected To Receive Continued Fan Support

The delay means Demon Slayer’s farewell will stretch across much of the decade. For a franchise that spread anime culture in the West and became one of the best-selling manga series in history, it is both a long goodbye and a slow build toward its conclusion. While some fans dislike the idea of waiting years between installments, Ufotable’s approach suggests it aims to craft something lasting rather than rush to the end. Whenever Part 2 arrives, support for the series is unlikely to fade.

The Infinity Castle trilogy marks the closing chapter of Demon Slayer. It may test the patience of its audience, but if the first film’s performance is anything to go by, the next two will find the same welcome when they finally release.

