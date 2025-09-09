Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle—Part 1: Akaza Returns will soon take over the world, but it is still ruling at the top in Korea. The film remains unhinged even with the release of The Conjuring 4. The anime movie is immovable from its #1 spot at the Korean box office. It has also surpassed the entire run of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train in Korea. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mugen Train took the world by storm, registering impressive box office collections and admissions. Anime movies have been leaving their marks in world cinema, and advance bookings across the world are going gaga. There are just a few days left before its wider release.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle’s collection at the Korean box office after its 3rd weekend

According to Kobis via Variety‘s report, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle still rules at the #1 spot at the Korean box office. It stayed at the top despite The Conjuring 4‘s release. As per the report, it collected $3.8 million on its third weekend from 499,120 admissions between September 5 and 7. The film has sold 3.96 million tickets at the box office in Korea. The cumulative total of the film has hit $30.7 million at the Korean box office.

Surpassed the entire lifetime of Demon Slayer: Mugen Train

As we previously reported, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train collected a total of $30.66 million in Korea, including the re-releases. For the unversed, Mugen Train collected $15.55 million in its original run and another $15.14 million during its re-release run, bringing the lifetime total to $30.66 million in Korea. Infinity Castle had beaten the original run of the first Demon Slayer and now the entire lifetime.

In Japan, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle collected an estimated $213.4 million from 22 million admissions. In local currency, it is set to beat Spirited Away and become the second-highest-grossing film of all time in Japan. Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is set to be released in Europe and America this week.

