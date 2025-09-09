James Gunn’s new DCU movie, Superman, still climbs the all-time top 100 chart at the North American box office. It has surpassed the second-highest-grossing Transformers film and the biggest Fast & Furious installment domestically to achieve a significant feat. Keep scrolling for the deets.

After achieving its break-even target, the DCU movie has earned around 9% gains so far at the box office. Made on a budget of $225 million, it has gained around 2.7 times the production cost. The film has been greenlit for a sequel, and Man of Tomorrow is in the making at Warner Bros Studios.

How much has the film earned domestically after 59 days?

According to Box Office Mojo‘s latest data, Superman’s collection dropped below $1 million on its 9th weekend at the North American box office. It collected $972K on its 9th weekend, despite losing 637 theaters and witnessing a drop of 62.1% from last weekend. The DCU movie has hit the $353.27 million cume in North America.

Surpassed Furious 7 & Transformers: Dark of the Moon’s domestic hauls to achieve 73rd rank in the all-time top 100

According to the data, the DCU movie has surpassed Transformers: Dark of the Moon and Furious 7 to become the #73 highest-grossing film ever at the domestic box office. For the unversed, Transformers: Dark of the Moon collected $352.4 million in its domestic run and is the second-highest-grossing film in the franchise. Meanwhile, Furious 7 is the highest-grossing installment in the Fast and Furious film series, which collected over $353.0 million at the domestic box office in its lifetime.

Superman’s $353.27 million domestic haul has surpassed the hauls of these two blockbusters and become the 73rd highest-grossing film ever. It is around $3 million away from surpassing Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3‘s domestic haul to crack the all-time top 70 at the North American box office.

Worldwide box office collection

Superman’s overseas collection has hit $260.8 million, and allied to the $353.3 million domestic total, the worldwide collection has reached $614.07 million. Superman was released on July 11 and has spent two months at the cinemas.

