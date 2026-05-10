Michael became the second-highest-grossing music biopic at the domestic box office in record time. It is now surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody as the biggest music biopic ever at the domestic box office. The film is earning strong numbers despite losing the PLFs to Mortal Kombat 2 at the North American box office. It is now on track to set new benchmarks for music biopics in North America. Scroll below for the deets.

The movie is also inches away from the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. It will be the third Hollywood release of the year to cross the half-billion global milestone, after The Super Mario Galaxy Movie and Project Hail Mary. The Jaafar Jackson starrer will chase Bohemian Rhapsody’s global haul after beating its domestic haul.

Michael at the North American box office

Michael has recorded the biggest 3rd Friday ever for music biopics at the North American box office. It has collected a solid $8.8 million [via Box Office Mojo] on its third Friday at the North American box office. The Jaafar Jackson starrer declined by 37.8% from last Friday, despite losing 405 theaters, including the IMAX screens. It has also beaten Oppenheimer’s $8.3 million third Friday gross, setting the 2nd-biggest third Friday ever for any biopic. Therefore, the domestic total for the film has reached $212.8 million in North America.

Michael is surpassing Bohemian Rhapsody this weekend

Michael has reportedly surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody at the box office in North America on Saturday, but the official numbers have yet to be released. Rami Malek starrer Bohemian Rhapsody was the highest-grossing music biopic ever at the domestic box office. Bohemian Rhapsody collected $216.4 million in its box office run in North America. As per Friday’s update, the Jaafar Jackson starrer movie was less than $5 million away from the domestic haul of Bohemian Rhapsody.

Meanwhile, the Antoine Fuqua-helmed movie is tracking to gross between $35 million and $38 million over its three-day weekend at the North American box office. The film is expected to hit $238.9 million at the North American box office. Internationally, the collection stands at $283.8 million, bringing the worldwide total to $496.6 million. Michael was released in the theaters on April 24.

Box office summary

Domestic – $212.8 million

International – $283.8 million

Worldwide – $496.6 million

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: Masters Of The Universe Worldwide Box Office: How Much It Must Earn To Beat Idris Elba’s Highest-Grossing Film

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News