Minions & Monsters is the upcoming movie in the Minions prequel series and the seventh overall in the Despicable Me franchise. The film will follow the franchise tradition of releasing over the 4th of July weekend. There is still quite a lot of time left before its release, and with the buzz around it, can this upcoming film beat the Minions as the biggest three-day opening weekend in the entire franchise? Keep scrolling for more.

Pierre Coffin directed the movie and stars as the Minions. The Illumination creation also features Allison Janney, Christoph Waltz, Jeff Bridges, Jesse Eisenberg, Zoey Deutch, Bobby Moynihan, Phil LaMarr, and Trey Parker in key roles. The Despicable Me franchise is reportedly the highest-grossing animated franchise of all time. The Minions are among the most adored animated characters in Hollywood.

Minions recorded the biggest opening weekend ever in the overall franchise

Released in 2015, Minions is the first installment in the Minions franchise, a prequel to Despicable Me. Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda directed it. The film opened with $115.7 million [via Box Office Mojo] at the North American box office. It has registered the biggest opening weekend in the entire franchise – Despicable Me and Minions.

Check out the opening weekends of the Despicable Me franchise films from highest to lowest

Minions – $115.7 million Minions: The Rise of Gru – $107.0 million Despicable Me 2 – $83.5 million Despicable Me 4 – $75.0 million Despicable Me 3 – $72.4 million Despicable Me – $56.4 million

How much must Minions & Monsters earn to deliver the biggest debut in the franchise?

The upcoming animated feature has a massive target to achieve at the domestic box office to post the biggest debut in the entire Despicable Me franchise. Minions & Monsters must make $116 million to surpass the opening weekend gross of Minions as the #1 debut in the franchise. To put a comfortable gap between Minions & Monsters and Minions, the former must earn at least $120 million on its opening weekend in North America. Since both Minions movies have grossed over $100 million on opening weekend, earning that mark should not be a challenge for the upcoming feature.

What is the film about?

Taking place around 40 years before Minions (2015), the film follows the Minions as they aim to make a monster movie of their own in Old Hollywood. Minions & Monsters will be released in the theaters on July 1.

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