Aaron Eckhart’s shark-themed survival movie Deep Water has been in U.S. theaters for one week now. Made on a $40 million budget, it has so far earned $2.9 million at the North American box office, after a $2.1 million opening, as per Box Office Mojo. This means it still needs to earn $97.1 million to break even at the box office, using the 2.5x multiplier rule. Given its current pace, it seems increasingly difficult to surpass this important box office milestone.

Among shark-centric survival films, Steven Spielberg’s cult film Jaws stands out as arguably the best. Besides garnering widespread acclaim, it earned $490.7 million worldwide. Although outgrossing the 1975 classic is highly unlikely, Deep Water will still be aiming to surpass the worldwide total of the lowest-grossing Jaws film, Jaws: The Revenge (1987), which earned $51.9 million.

While it remains to be seen whether the Aaron Eckhart-starrer can hit that target, the film is now approaching the domestic total of the 2026 action film starring Breaking Bad actor Bob Odenkirk, Normal. Keep reading to find out how much more Deep Water currently needs to earn to outgross it at the North American box office.

Deep Water vs. Normal – Box Office Comparison

First, let’s take a look at how Normal has performed at the box office so far, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Normal – Box Office Summary

North America: $5.1 million

International: $0.7 million

Worldwide: $5.8 million

In comparison, Deep Water’s current domestic total stands at $2.9 million. This implies that the shark-themed film is behind Normal’s domestic earnings by around $2.2 million. Even if the Aaron Eckhart film registers a 30-35% drop over the May 8-10 weekend, followed by steady weekday holds during the next week, it seems to be on track to outgross it in the coming days. That said, the final verdict will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Deep Water?

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows a group of survivors who get stranded after their flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Now, they must somehow find a way to save themselves from deadly sharks. It features Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Deep Water – Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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