Deep Water – Critical Reception & Domestic Performance

The Renny Harlin-directed survival movie Deep Water is nearing the end of its first week in U.S. theaters. The film currently holds a solid 73% critics’ score and 76% audience rating on Rotten Tomatoes. After opening to $2.1 million across 1,675 North American locations, the Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley starrer added another $0.7 million from Monday to Wednesday (May 4-6). This has taken its cumulative domestic total to $2.8 million and placed it among the top ten titles on the domestic box office chart, according to Box Office Mojo.

Surpasses Mother Mary’s Domestic Total

The shark-themed movie has already surpassed the domestic earnings of the psychological thriller starring Anne Hathaway and Michaela Coel—Mother Mary, which has earned $2.3 million so far in North America, according to Box Office Mojo.

Budget & Break-Even Analysis (Estimated)

As it continues its theatrical run, Deep Water still has a long road to cover to break even at the box office. Since the film was reportedly made on a $40 million budget, according to Illinois Times, it needs to earn $100 million to reach its estimated theatrical break-even point, using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule. This implies that it currently needs to earn at least $97.2 million more to achieve that target.

Keeping in mind the film’s domestic opening and its current pace, it appears that surpassing that key box-office milestone may be a challenging task. However, the final verdict will become clear as it continues its theatrical run.

What Is Deep Water All About?

Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows a group of survivors who get stranded after their flight from Los Angeles to Shanghai crashes in the middle of the Pacific Ocean. Now, they must somehow find a way to save themselves from deadly sharks. It features Aaron Eckhart and Ben Kingsley in pivotal roles.

Deep Water – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories.

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