Antoine Fuqua, who is well-known for making films like Training Day, The Equalizer series, and Southpaw, is geared up for his latest directorial outing: Michael. The film is based on the life of legendary singer and performer Michael Jackson and is set to hit American theaters on April 24, 2026. It features Michael Jackson’s nephew, Jaafar Jackson, in the titular role. Given the King of Pop’s massive global popularity, the upcoming film could potentially become the filmmaker’s highest-grossing theatrical release of his directorial career. With that in mind, let’s take a look at the top five highest-grossing films directed by Antoine Fuqua at the global box office and see which one of them delivered the best return relative to its budget.

Top 5 Highest-Grossing Films Directed By Antoine Fuqua (Worldwide)

Here are the top five highest-grossing films directed by Antoine Fuqua globally, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

1. King Arthur (2004)

Budget: $120 million

Worldwide Earnings: $203.6 million

2. The Equalizer (2014)

Budget: $55 million

Worldwide Earnings: $192.3 million

3. The Equalizer 3 (2023)

Budget: $70 million

Worldwide Earnings: $191.1 million

4. The Equalizer 2 (2018)

Budget: $62 million

Worldwide Earnings: $190.4 million

5. Olympus Has Fallen (2013)

Budget: $70 million

Worldwide Earnings: $170.3 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Let’s take a look at the earnings-to-budget ratios of Michael director Antoine Fuqua’s top five highest-grossing films.

The Equalizer (2014): 3.50x The Equalizer 2 (2018): 3.07x The Equalizer 3 (2023): 2.73x Olympus Has Fallen (2013): 2.43x King Arthur (2004): 1.70x

The above figures indicate that ‘The Equalizer’ film series has delivered the highest returns relative to its budget among Antoine Fuqua’s top five biggest global hits. The first film has topped the list with a 3.5x return, followed by its two sequels. Interestingly, Antoine Fuqua’s highest-grossing film, King Arthur, ranks fifth in this box-office metric. This implies that higher box-office earnings don’t always translate into better earnings-to-budget performance.

What It Means For Michael

Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film Michael was made on an estimated production budget of $155 million. To surpass The Equalizer’s 3.5x earnings-to-budget performance, it would need to gross approximately $542.5 million worldwide.

Since the film is currently tracking for a $100 million domestic opening weekend, according to a recent industry estimate, Michael could reach that global benchmark, provided it receives strong support from international markets and demonstrates solid weekday and weekend holds. However, the film’s box-office performance will be clear only after its theatrical release on April 24.

MICHAEL final trailer has just been released by @Lionsgate. The king of pop biopic is tracking to be the first live-action of the year to hit the $100M mark on its domestic opening weekend. pic.twitter.com/oUeeQBvwwH — Global Box Office (@GlobalBoxOffice) April 8, 2026

What’s Michael All About

Directed by Antoine Fuqua, the musical drama chronicles the life of Michael Jackson, portrayed by Jaafar Jackson. It is expected to focus on his journey from a gifted child performer to one of the most influential pop stars in history. It is expected to explore his musical brilliance, global fame, and the personal pressures that came with massive stardom.

Michael – Trailer

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