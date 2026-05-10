Billie Eilish’s concert film, Hit Me Hard & Soft The Tour, has opened to solid box-office numbers in North America. Billie Eilish and James Cameron have directed the concert movie. Although it has opened with solid numbers, it is not as strong as the opening-day collections of other concert movies by her contemporaries, such as Taylor Swift. The opening day is nowhere near The Eras Tour’s opening day collection at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Concert films are a great experience for fans to witness the event on big screens, despite not being part of that concert for whatever reason. Eilish is a popular singer and songwriter known for her distinct vocal style, who emerged as a prominent figure in the 2020s pop culture. She is reportedly the first person born in the 21st century to win both a Grammy Award and an Academy Award. She is also the youngest two-time Academy Award winner in history.

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard & Soft The Tour’s opening day gross at the North American box office

Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour is facing the tentpole giants and clashes with Mortal Kombat II [also opening weekend] at the domestic box office. The James Cameron co-directed concert film has thus earned the 4th rank in the domestic rankings. It has collected $4.5 million on its opening day on Friday at the North American box office [via Box Office Mojo]. It includes a $2.2 million collection from the previews.

How does it stack up against other concert films’ opening-day grosses?

According to reports, the Billie Eilish concert movie has been hit with strong word of mouth at the box office. But it is significantly below the concert films of other music artists, especially Taylor Swift. The Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour’s opening day collection less than Michael Jackson’s This Is It’s $7.4 million, One Direction’s This is Us’ $8.9 million, Justin Bieber‘s Never Say Never’s $13.1 million, Renaissance: A Film by Beyonce’s $11.6 million and Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’s $37.7 million opening day collections.

According to reports, it was never expected to perform better than, or even on the same level as, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, because Billie is still early in her career and has a small touring fanbase compared to Swift. Also, this is Elish’s first major studio concert movie, as her previous event film, Live at the O2, had a limited release, earning about $1.3 million.

More about the concert movie

According to experts, the event film’s collection will reach an estimated $226 million worldwide, including its projected opening weekend at the domestic box office. For the record, Hit Me Hard and Soft is tracking to earn between $8 million and $10 million on its opening weekend in North America. Billie Eilish: Hit Me Hard and Soft The Tour is an accompanying 3D concert film documenting the Manchester shows, co-directed by Billie and James Cameron. Paramount Pictures theatrically released it on May 8.

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