The industry can be a venomous place to be in, even for the most talented and popular celebrities. Case in point being Taylor Swift, one of the biggest stars in the world. The 35-year-old’s career has seen a trajectory to almost be jealous of but it came with her own share of downs and sinking phases.

A couple of years ago, Taylor went through a massively dark period of her life where conspiracies and narratives set against her pushed her into a corner. She openly spoke about how she truly felt like the whole music industry was conspiring against her and here’s what the singer revealed.

When Taylor Swift Felt The Music Industry Was Trying To Replace Her

During a December 2023 cover story with Time Magazine, Taylor shared how she dealt with that time of her life. She stated, “I realized every record label was actively working to try to replace me.” The pop star then added, “I thought instead, I’d replace myself first with a new me” because it’s “harder to hit a moving target” and she wanted to keep innovating and improving.

Taylor expressed, “By the time an artist is mature enough to psychologically deal with the job, they throw you out at 29, typically.” She further explained, “In the ’90s and ’00s, it seems like the music industry” just took a “bunch of teenagers” and threw them into a fire to watch what happened. “By the time they’ve accumulated enough wisdom to do their job effectively,” she said.

The people in power then plan to find new teenagers instead. “I had all the hyenas climb on and take their shots,” Taylor told the portal. The incident involving Kanye West and Kim Kardashian where they pre-recorded her and set a narrative that she was okay with a vulgar song involving her.

Taylor Swift On The Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Controversial Incident

The songwriter revealed that it felt like “a career death” to her and she said, “Make no mistake, my career was taken away from me.” Taylor then felt, “I thought that moment of backlash was going to define me negatively for the rest of my life.” But she rose back up again and showed all the haters and naysayers exactly what she can do despite people trying to pull her down.

But those few months were really hard for her as it psychologically took her to a place she had never been before. “I moved to a foreign country. I didn’t leave a rental house for a year. I was afraid to get on phone calls,” she said and added that she went down so hard that she pushed away most people as she started having major trust issues after the controversial incident.

