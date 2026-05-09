Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff are officially Hollywood’s newest power couple, and their combined bank balance is just as impressive as their red carpet debut! The duo made their much-awaited public appearance together at the Los Angeles premiere of Billie’s concert film Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour (Live in 3D) on May 6, 2026, and the internet has been losing its mind ever since.

While fans are busy going absolutely crazy over their pictures together, we got thinking: just how much is this couple worth? Talking about net worth, Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff together make for quite the financially impressive pair. Let’s get into it!

Billie Eilish Net Worth 2026

Okay, so first things first: Billie Eilish is, without a doubt, one of the biggest music superstars of her generation and the certified money magnet of this relationship.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billie Eilish has an estimated net worth of $70 million. Yes, you read that right, $70 million built on the back of record-breaking albums, sold-out world tours, and a business brain that most artists twice her age could only dream of. Billie Eilish is truly not playing around when it comes to her career.

Dimwit Billie Eilish, just like Bernie Sanders, now talks about billionaires and not multimillionaires like herself. Her own net worth is estimated at $70 million. She did give away several million dollars to nutty projects that she likes, like “climate justice” and “food… https://t.co/7Sk9ndySja — Mike E (@MikeForFacts) March 3, 2026

According to the InMusic Blog, her Hit Me Hard and Soft tour grossed an estimated $213 million. And her streaming records are equally insane.

Add to that her Eilish fragrance line, her Calvin Klein and Apple endorsements, and a streaming presence that is genuinely historic.

The singer also achieved great success at the Grammys. Billie Eilish has made that stage her second home. She won Song of the Year in 2024 for “What Was I Made For?” and again in 2026 for “Wildflower.” Two Song of the Year wins. Absolutely legendary behavior.

Billie Eilish and boyfriend Nat Wolff stun at the premiere of ‘Hit Me Hard and Soft’ concert film. pic.twitter.com/GlCEXMnd46 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) May 7, 2026

Nat Wolff Net Worth 2026

Now, talking about Nat Wolff, the man has had quite the journey himself. Nat Wolff is an actor, singer-songwriter, and musician with an estimated net worth of $3 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Most fans know him from his Nickelodeon days on The Naked Brothers Band and his breakout film roles in The Fault in Our Stars and Paper Towns. Indeed, the Y-Star has its own audience.

But what really gets us is how Nat Wolff and Billie Eilish’s relationship started. The two met on the set of Billie Eilish’s “Chihiro” music video and later bonded over their shared experience with Tourette’s syndrome, which is genuinely the most beautiful origin story.

Billie Eilish & Nat Wolff’s Combined Net Worth

Put it all together, and this couple is worth $73 million combined. Billie is obviously carrying the financial weight here, but with Nat’s career steadily growing, that number has nowhere to go but up.

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