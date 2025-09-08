The Fantastic Four: First Steps lost 400 theaters at the North American box office this past week, yet it also maintained a stronghold this weekend. The film has now surpassed a Spider-Man movie at the domestic box office to become the 34th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The MCU movie has surpassed other superhero movies, including The Incredibles, Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Batman, and X-Men: The Last Stand, at the domestic box office. It is around $21 million away from the domestic haul of Henry Cavill-led Man of Steel. The DC movie collected $291.04 million in its domestic run.

How much has the Fantastic Four film earned at the domestic box office after 45 days?

Box Office Mojo‘s report states that The Fantastic Four: First Steps collected $2.8 million on its 7th three-day weekend in North America. It witnessed a drop of -44.9% from last weekend despite losing another 400 theaters on Friday. The North American box office total of First Steps is $270.1 million. It is around $8 million away from beating Sinners’ $278.5 million domestic cume. It is now the 6th highest-grossing movie of the year domestically.

7th three-day weekend total breakdown

Day 43, Friday – $637K

Day 44, Saturday – $1.4 million

Day 45, Sunday – $713K

Total – $2.8 million

Surpasses Andrew Garfield-led The Amazing Spider-Man’s domestic haul

Andrew Garfield-led Spider-Man movies are comparitively less successful than Tobey Maguire and Tom Holland’s. However, after No Way Home, fans worldwide urged for a third installment in the Garfield-led Spidey franchise. The first film, The Amazing Spider-Man, released in 2012, collected $262.03 million in its domestic run. It was the 34th highest-grossing superhero movie ever.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps has beaten the domestic haul of The Amazing Spider-Man as the new 34th highest-grossing superhero movie of all time in North America. The MCU movie starring Pedro Pascal and Vanessa Kirby has hit $511.5 million domestic cume globally. It is tracking to earn $275 million in its domestic run and around $520 million worldwide. The Fantastic Four: First Steps was released on July 25.

Box office summary

North America – $270.1 million

International – $241.4 million

Worldwide – $511.5 million

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: F1 Worldwide Box Office: All Set To Become 5th Highest-Grosser Of 2025 By Beating How To Train Your Dragon!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News