Brad Pitt’s movie is still earning significant numbers at the box office overseas. F1: The Movie is on track to beat this year’s How to Train Your Dragon as one of the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year. It is unstoppable at the cinemas across the overseas markets. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The sports film has been the talk of the town since its announcement. It had a massive budget, but the exact numbers have not yet been revealed. The sports drama is generating a great Oscar buzz. Brad Pitt’s movie has insane legs in China, Japan, and Korea. It is one of the top 20 highest-grossing Hollywood films in China post-COVID.

How much has the film earned at the worldwide box office?

F1: The Movie, starring Brad Pitt in the leading role, collected $500K at the domestic box office on its 11th weekend across 394 theaters. It is around $1.2K in average from the North American screens. After 73 days in release, the movie has hit $189.01 million at the domestic box office.

At the international box office, Brad Pitt’s film has collected $430.5 million, which is 69.5% of the total box office collection. Allied to the domestic total, the worldwide collection of the movie is $619.5 million, as per Box Office Mojo. It is the sixth-highest-grossing film worldwide. The movie collected $3 million on its 11th weekend internationally, just a -36.2% drop from last weekend. It collected this amount from over 78 international markets.

Check out the latest worldwide breakdown of the film

North America – $189.0 million

International – $430.5 million

Worldwide – $619.5 million

On track to beat How to Train Your Dragon’s worldwide haul

How to Train Your Dragon is the fifth highest-grossing film of the year worldwide and the fourth highest-grossing Hollywood release. F1 has surpassed Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office and is now after How to Train Your Dragon. The live-action movie collected $632.1 million in its global run, and F1 is around $13 million away from beating that total.

With such strong legs overseas, surpassing the live-action blockbuster is not difficult for Pitt’s movie. F1 is expected to beat How to Train Your Dragon worldwide and become the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year and the 4th highest-grossing Hollywood release.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 2025 worldwide.

Ne Zha 2 – $2.2 billion Lilo & Stitch – $1.03 billion A Minecraft Movie – $957.8 million Jurassic World Rebirth – $860.9 million How to Train Your Dragon – $632.06 million F1 – $619.5 million Superman – $614.1 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $598.05 million The Fantastic Four: First Steps – $511.5 million Captain America: Brave New World – $415.1 million

Brad Pitt’s film F1: The Movie was released on June 27.

