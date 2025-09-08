The Conjuring: Last Rites not only had a phenomenal domestic opening but also an outstanding global debut. The Conjuring 4 has opened with a $150 million+ collection at the worldwide box office. It has beaten the overseas debut collections of It: Chapter Two and It. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The 4th film received mixed reviews on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes. It recorded the franchise’s best score at the box office on its opening weekend. According to reports, the movie was made on a budget of $55 million and has already earned its break-even target at the worldwide box office and more than that.

How much has the film earned worldwide on its opening weekend?

The Conjuring: Last Rites collected a stellar $83 million on its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It is the biggest in the franchise and the 4th biggest among horror movies. Overseas, the film has also crushed the industry’s projections, collecting $104 million over its 5-day international opening across 66 markets [via Box Office Mojo].

Allied to the domestic opening weekend collection, The Conjuring 4’s worldwide collection is $187 million. It has beaten the overseas collections of It Chapter Two’s $93.9 million and IT’s $66.3 million overseas opening collections.

Worldwide opening weekend collection breakdown

North America – $83.0 million

International – $104.0 million

Worldwide – $187.0 million

Recorded the 2nd biggest opening weekend worldwide among horror movies

The Conjuring 4 has registered the 2nd biggest opening weekend at the worldwide box office. The 2025 movie has surpassed the worldwide opening weekend collection of IT Chapter Two’s $185 million, but failed to beat IT.

It – $189.7 million The Conjuring: Last Rites – $187 million It: Chapter Two – $185 million

More about the film

Paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren take on one last terrifying case involving mysterious entities they must confront. The movie is already counting profits at the box office. The Conjuring: Last Rites was released on September 5.

