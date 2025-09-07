Zach Cregger is proving his knack for gripping horror with Weapons, a new release that has already made a remarkable mark at the box office. The movie, featuring a star-studded cast including Julia Garner, Josh Brolin, Benedict Wong, Alden Ehrenreich, and Amy Madigan, hit theaters on August 8 and quickly gained momentum.

Now, within its first month, Weapons has more than quadrupled the worldwide earnings of Cregger’s previous film, Barbarian, while comfortably surpassing its $38 million production budget. It has also climbed to become one of the 15 highest-grossing horror films domestically.

Weapons Surpasses Final Destination Bloodlines in North America

On Friday, Warner Bros. reported an additional $1.4 million in domestic ticket sales, bringing Weapons’ total to $139.1 million, per Box Office Mojo. This pushed it past Final Destination Bloodlines, which had earned $138.1 million in North America, making Weapons the second highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 so far. The only film ahead is Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which has earned $278.5 million domestically and $366.6 million worldwide.

Weapons Box Office Summary

North America – $139.1m

International – $105.8m

Worldwide – $244.9m

Original Story Outperforms Franchise Films

What makes Weapons’ success remarkable is that Final Destination Bloodlines is part of a long-running franchise and was expected to dominate. Weapons, on the other hand, is an original story with no pre-existing fanbase, yet it has still climbed the charts with unmatched momentum.

This year, the top two horror films are both original titles, a rare and unusual occurrence in modern cinema.

Upcoming Horror Releases Could Challenge Weapons’ Dominance

It is unlikely that this trend will continue for long, as The Conjuring: Last Rites, which premiered on September 5, has debuted with a record $81million, already the highest opening for a horror movie in 2025. If audience interest holds strong, it could quickly surpass Weapons.

Other sequels like Black Phone 2 and Five Nights at Freddy’s 2 are also waiting in line to draw audiences. Even with this upcoming competition, Weapons has already secured a legacy as one of the Top 5 horror films of 2025, with its run still ongoing and its numbers continuing to rise.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

