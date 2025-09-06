With a current global haul of $242.2 million (per Box Office Mojo), Barbarian director Zach Cregger’s acclaimed horror thriller Weapons now ranks as the 14th highest-grossing movie of 2025. With a reported budget of $38 million, the film crossed its $95 million break-even mark (using the 2.5x rule) and has already raked in more than $147 million in profit. Now, it trails behind two higher-grossing horror titles of the year – Final Destination: Bloodlines ($307.4 million) and Sinners ($366.7 million). It remains to be seen how much Weapons will ultimately gross worldwide during its theatrical run.

Steadily moving toward the $250 million milestone, Weapons recently overtook Ridley Scott’s 2017 sci-fi horror entry Alien: Covenant, which grossed $240.9 million globally. The film is just inches away from surpassing the lifetime earnings of a big-budget sci-fi action-adventure – M. Night Shyamalan’s 2013 film After Earth, starring Will Smith and Jaden Smith. Here’s how much more Weapons needs to earn to overtake After Earth at the global box office.

Weapons vs. After Earth – Box Office Comparison

Here’s the box office breakdown of the two films in terms of global earnings, according to data from Box Office Mojo:

Weapons – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $137.6 million

International: $104.6 million

Worldwide: $242.2 million

After Earth – Box Office Summary

Domestic: $60.5 million

International: $183.1 million

Worldwide: $243.6 million

As you can see, Weapons is now just over $1 million short of surpassing After Earth in worldwide box office earnings. Given its momentum, the film is expected to cross this target within a couple of days.

Weapons vs. Alien Franchise – Box Office Comparison

Now that Weapons has overtaken Alien: Covenant, let’s see how it compares to the rest of the Alien franchise, using numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo.

Alien: Resurrection (1997) – $47.8 million

Alien 3 (1992) – $55.5 million

Alien (1979) – $79 million

Aliens (1986) – $85.2 million

Aliens vs. Predator: Requiem (2007) – $130.3 million

Alien vs. Predator (2004) – $177.4 million

Alien: Romulus (2024) – $350.9 million

Prometheus (2012) – $403.4 million

As the figures show, Weapons now trails only two Alien installments – Prometheus and Alien: Romulus at the global office. Let’s see if it surpasses them before concluding its theatrical run.

What Is Weapons About?

The mystery horror film is set in a quiet American town where an unthinkable event shocks everyone. All but one child from Justine Gandy’s class mysteriously vanished one night, and they never returned. As panic and fear spread, Justine and the rest of the residents must uncover the truth behind the terrifying mass disappearance. Is it a sinister force, a human threat, or something even more unsettling?

