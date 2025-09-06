Yesterday (September 5), we witnessed several Indian films hitting theatres, but leaving them behind, it’s the latest Hollywood biggie that dominated the Friday game at the Indian box office. Yes, The Conjuring: Last Rites has hit it out of the park and dominated ticket windows. While it was expected to open well, no one thought it would go beyond the 15 crore mark. With a much better start than expected, the film clocked the biggest day 1 for a Hollywood release in 2025. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

The latest supernatural horror film opened to generally mixed reviews from critics, but that didn’t stop it from attracting massive footfalls on the opening day. Since Conjuring has become a big brand in the horror genre, those mixed reviews were totally sidelined. There was genuine interest among the audience, as witnessed yesterday.

The Conjuring: Last Rites exceeds expectations on day 1

The Conjuring: Last Rites attracted most of its audience in big metros and semi-urban centres. Despite multiple films running alongside, it concluded its day 1 at the Indian box office by earning 17.1 crore net (including around 42.83 lakh from Thursday’s midnight shows). This is big, as no one thought it would exceed the 15 crore mark.

Clocks Hollywood’s biggest opening of 2025!

With 17.5 crores, The Conjuring: Last Rites registered the biggest opening day collection for a Hollywood film in 2025. It dethroned Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning (16.5 crore net) to grab the top spot.

Top Hollywood openers of 2025 in India (net collection):

The Conjuring: Last Rites – 17.1 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 16.5 crores Jurassic World Rebirth – 9.25 crores

Heading for a glorious opening weekend

Considering the buzz, the horror biggie is expected to display a healthy jump today by crossing the 20 crore mark. Even on Sunday, it will amass a strong number. Overall, it aims for a 3-day opening weekend of 58-61 crores or even more. In Maharashtra, there’s Eid-e-Milad holiday on Monday (September 8), which is expected to boost its numbers after the weekend.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Hridayapoorvam Box Office Collection Day 9: Mohanlal Starrer Is Just 7.15 Crores Away From Avoiding Losing Verdict

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News