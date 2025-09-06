Amid the storm of Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra, Hridayapoorvam is maintaining its grip at the Indian box office. Of course, big numbers were expected due to the presence of Mohanlal but still, it’s on the right track and just a few crores away from avoiding the losing verdict. It has already recovered over 75% of its budget and all set to enter the safe zone. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 9!

As expected, the Mollywood comedy drama lost some shows/screens to Lokah: Chapter 1 due to the latter’s terrific run in Kerala. Despite the loss, Laletan’s film picked up decently on the second Friday, day 9. It enjoyed the benefit of the Thiruvonam/Eid-e-Milad holiday. Considering the holiday benefit, a big jump was expected, which didn’t happen. However, the good thing is that it displayed an upward graph.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the Indian box office in 9 days?

On day 9, Hridayapoorvam did a business of 2.85 crores, a jump of 35.71% from day 8’s 2.1 crores. Overall, the film has earned 22.85 crore net at the Indian box office. Adjusting for GST, it stands at 26.96 crore gross.

Indian box office breakdown:

Week 1 (8-day) – 20 crores

Day 9 – 2.85 crores

Total – 22.85 crores

Needs less than 8 crores to enter the safe zone

The sum of 22.85 crores might look decent, but the job isn’t done yet. Hridayapoorvam is yet to become a successful affair. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 30 crores. Against this cost, it must earn 30 crore net to enter the safe zone.

Currently, the Mohanlal starrer has earned 22.85 crores, thus recovering 76.16% of its total cost. So, it needs 7.15 crores more to mark itself safe at the Indian box office. The feat will likely be accomplished in the next 3-4 days. After crossing the 30 crore mark, the journey towards the plus verdict will begin.

If it secures a plus tag, it will be a big thing for Mohanlal, as he has already delivered two historic grossers in 2025.

