Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen starrer Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is enjoying a fantastic run at the box office. The Malayalam superhero flick has officially concluded its extended opening week on a victorious note. It has surpassed the debut week collections of every Mollywood film of 2025 except one! Scroll below for the day 8 updates!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 8

As per Sacnilk, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra accumulated 8.35 crores on day 8. It witnessed a favorable 18% jump in the last 24 hours. The hold is commendable as Dominic Arun’s directorial is making the most of the holiday season in the South. It is witnessing a box office clash with Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam, but has already emerged victorious in the race by a huge margin.

The net earnings in India reach 54.7 crores, which is about 64.54 crores in gross earnings. This includes collection from the Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and the newly added Hindi belt.

Here’s the revised day-wise box office breakdown in all languages in India:

Day 1 – 2.7 crores

Day 2 – 4 crores

Day 3 – 7.6 crores

Day 4 – 10.1 crores

Day 5 – 7.20 crores

Day 6 – 7.65 crores

Day 7 – 7.10 crores

Day 8 – 8.35 crores

Total – 54.7 crores

Scores the #2 best opening week of 2025 in Malayalam cinema!

Drumrolls please, because Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has surpassed Mohanlal’s Thudarum at the Indian box office. Yes, you heard that right! It has clocked the second-highest opening week collections of 2025 in Malayalam cinema, and is only behind L2: Empuraan.

Take a look at the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Malayalam cinema (net earnings):

L2: Empuraan: 88.26 crores (8 days) Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 54.7 crores (8 days) Thudarum: 51.55 crores Alappuzha Gymkhana: 23.73 crores (8 days) Hridayapoorvam: 18.04 crores Rekhachithram: 17.23 (8 days) Officer On Duty: 15.13 (8 days) Bazooka: 12.09 crores (8 days) Identity: 8.35 crores (8 days) Narivetta: 9.87 crores

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Summary Day 6

India net: 54.7 crores

India gross: 64.54 crores

Budget: 30 crores

ROI: 82.33%

Verdict: Success

