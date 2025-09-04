Mohanlal’s Hridayapoorvam is having a decent run at the box office, amid the storm of Kalyani Priyadarshan’s Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra. Lokah has dented the film’s run to an extent, but still, it is moving ahead at a decent pace. Specifically talking about the overseas market, the family entertainer has achieved an impressive feat, and it’ll be interesting to see if it stays intact in the lifetime run. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Laletan enjoys a massive fan following in the overseas market, and over the years, we have seen his films doing fantastic business internationally. Speaking about 2025, L2: Empuraan and Thudarum raked in blockbuster numbers. While L2: Empuraan crossed the 140 crore mark, Thudarum earned close to 94 crore gross.

After L2: Empuraan, Mohanlal to show his overseas strength with Hridayapoorvam?

In the case of Mohanlal’s releases, we have often seen that the film’s overseas performance dominates the domestic collection. This year, it happened with L2: Empuraan, which amassed 125.98 crore gross at the Indian box office, while its overseas run closed at a historic 142.25 crore gross.

Now, even with his latest release, Hridayapoorvam, the same trend could be seen. As per Sacnilk, its Indian collection stands at 18.04 crore net after day 7, which equals 21.28 crore gross after including GST. Overseas, it has earned 22 crore gross. Though it’s too early to predict anything, the trend will likely remain the same until the end.

Considering the tremendous run of Lokah: Chapter 1—Chandra, Hridayapoorvam might lose a significant number of shows/screens in Kerala, thus impacting the latter’s domestic run. However, it is expected to retain a good number of shows/screens in the overseas market.

How much did Hridayapoorvam earn at the worldwide box office in 7 days?

As mentioned above, the Mollywood comedy drama earned 21.28 crore gross in India and 22 crore overseas. Combining both, the 7-day worldwide box office collection is 43.28 crore gross. In the next few days, it will hit the 50 crore milestone and begin the journey towards the 75 crore mark.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 18.04 crores

India gross – 21.28 crores

Overseas gross – 22 crores

Worldwide gross – 43.28 crores

