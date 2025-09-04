Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra is resetting goals for superhero films in the South cinema. Kalyani Priyadarshan starrer has entered the 100 crore club in only 7 days. That’s not it; it has also created history for female-led films in South Indian cinema and achieve a massive feat for Naslen after 566 days. Scroll below for the detailed worldwide report!

Lokah Chapter 1 Overseas Earnings

Dulquer Salmaan’s production is a force to be reckoned with, not only in India but overseas, too! Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has garnered 51 crore gross at the international box office. It is only the third Mollywood film of 2025 to cross the 50 crore milestone after Mohanlal’s Thudarum and L2: Empuraan.

Enters the 100 crore club worldwide!

According to the official figures, Dominic Arun’s directorial has accumulated 46.35 crores net at the domestic box office in 7 days. When converted into gross, the cumulative total reaches 54.69 crores. Combined with the overseas run, the worldwide earnings of Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra surge to 105.69 crore gross.

Kalyani Priyadarshan and Naslen’s film is the third Malayalam grosser of 2025 to cross 100 crores. In fact, Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has created history for South Indian cinema, as no female-led film has previously hit a century at the worldwide box office.

The word-of-mouth is favorable, and a big boost is expected during the second weekend. Dulquer Salmaan‘s production has already gained the succes tag, so whatever is being added is only bonus!

Take a look at the Malayalam grossers of 2025 worldwide (100 crore+):

L2: Empuraan: 268.05 crores Thudarum: 237.76 crores Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra: 105.69 crores

Naslen strikes a gold!

Naslen’s first film that crossed the 100 crore club worldwide was Premalu, which concluded its lifetime at 132.79 crore gross and gained the super-hot verdict at the box office.

Now, after 566 days, history has been recreated as Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra has become Naslen’s second film to hit a century globally!

Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Worldwide Box Office Summary Day 7

India net: 46.35 crores

India gross: 54.69 crores

Overseas gross: 51 crores

Worldwide gross: 105.69 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: War 2 Worldwide Box Office Day 21: Only 61 Lakh Away From Crushing Saif Ali Khan’s Highest-Grossing Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News