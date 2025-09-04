Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR locking horns on the big screens was one of the most anticipated cinematic moments of 2025. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 did not live upto the expectations. Released on August 14, it will miss entering the 400 crore club worldwide. But the YRF spy thriller will soon beat Saif Ali Khan’s highest-grossing film. Scroll below for the day 21 update!

War 2 Domestic Box Office Collection

Kiara Advani co-starrer is close to concluding three weeks in theatres. On day 21, War 2 made estimated earnings of 42 lakhs, all languages included. Since the third Monday, the daily collection has been in the vicinity of 50 lakhs. Even on the discounted Tuesday, the action thriller witnessed minimal growth, with only 61 lakhs coming in.

The overall earnings in all languages reach 243.39 crore net in India, which is approximately 287.20 crores in gross total. With the arrival of Baaghi 4 and The Bengal Files tomorrow, even achieving the 250 crore mark may get difficult for War 2.

Overseas run concludes?

Since the last few days, there has been no update on the overseas earnings. As per the last data, War 2 had amassed 77 crore gross at the international box office. There was a constant decline, which may have led to the end of its overseas run.

Will soon beat Saif Ali Khan’s #1 grosser worldwide!

The worldwide box office collection of War 2 stands at 364.20 crore gross. It is now only 61 lakhs away from beating the lifetime earnings of Saif Ali Khan‘s highest-grossing film, Tanhaji: The Unseen Warrior (364.81 crore gross).

However, the YRF sequel lags far behind the original 2019 War, which earned 466.82 crores in its global lifetime. War 2 needs 102.62 crores more in the kitty, which is a far-fetched dream now!

War 2 Worldwide Box Office Summary (21 days)

Budget: 325 crores

India net: 243.39 crores

Budget recovery: 75%

India gross: 287.20 crores

Overseas gross: 77 crores

Worldwide gross: 364.20 crores

Verdict: Losing

