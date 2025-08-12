Recently, Shah Rukh Khan received his first National Award in the Best Actor category for the 2023 release Jawan. The superstar was previously nominated for the prestigious title in 2005, but it was passed on to Saif Ali Khan. The year 2005 was known for some excellent releases and incredible performances. The contenders for the National Award were Shah Rukh Khan for Swades and Saif Ali Khan for Hum Tum. Often, people say that SRK deserved the award for his performance in Ashutosh Gowariker’s movie. However, Saif won it for his performance in Hum Tum.

It’s been two decades since Saif Ali Khan received the National Award. But often, netizens discuss that the actor received it only because his mother and veteran actor Sharmila Tagore was the chairperson of the CBFC. After all these years, Saif reacted to the discussion that he received the award instead of Shah Rukh Khan because of his mother.

Saif Ali Khan On His National Award

The Adipurush star said in an interview, “My mother didn’t get it for me. Because if my mother could give me stuff, then she would have given me much more. I guess she wouldn’t have been my mother if she had done this kind of a thing.” Saif wasn’t keen to attend the ceremony when he got the award. However, his mother, Sharmila Tagore, convinced him to be there. Saif said his personal life was going through major ups and downs.

As per DNA, in the interview with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan revealed that Sudhir Mishra, who headed the jury back then for the National Award committee, told him why he got the award instead of Shah Rukh Khan. “Sudhir Mishra, who headed the jury that year, when he gave me the award, said he’s giving it to me because of the ease of performance.”

Along with Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan was also one of the contenders for the National Award. The actor won hearts with his performace as Rohit in Koi Mil Gaya. On the other hand, Hum Tum also stars Rani Mukerji in the lead role.

