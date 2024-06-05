Indian comedian/actor Sunila Pal is a well-known personality who is often in the news for his blatant comments. This time, he shared his take on two of the biggest stars in Bollywood, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan. SRk is known for his wit and humble nature, and Aamir also leads a low-profile life. Pal has worked with both of them and has been on tours with SRK and Aamir. Keep scrolling to know.

Pal has also appeared in several Bollywood movies, such as Bombay to Goa, Phir Hera Pheri, and more. Sunil reportedly holds the Guinness Book of World Records for the record of 51 stand-up comedians acting in a single film. The comedian also mimicked the actors SRK and Aamir.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Sunil Pal recalled his time with Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan while working with them on the tours. He also recalled how Shah Rukh would go and visit one of his staff members in the slums. The comedian said, “I went for a tour to Singapore where Morani brothers paid me 20000. There was a show held in a stadium there, and I remember after the event, Shah Rukh introduced every artist, including me, to the audience. Ganesh Hegde was also present there who told me to come to green room and perform in front of SRK. He entered the room with a drink and cigarette in his hand, and I started mimicking his popular dialogues in front of him.”

Sunil Pal also revealed that once, Aaryan Khan attended a tour with Shah Rukh Khan. Further speaking about SRK, Pal added, “With Shah Rukh, I also remember one of his staff members used to stay in my neighboring slum. He used to visit him once in 4-6 months during special occasions. But he used to come quietly late at night, sit for 10-15 minutes with them, and leave.”

Sunil Pal went on Lagaan tour with Aamir Khan. Aamir was at its peak back then, with massive hits like Lagaan and Dil Chahta Hai. Pal recalled how he was told that Aamir would take an audition before the tour, but nothing happened without his permission.

Sunil Pal said, “Ashutosh Gowariker introduced me to Aamir, and I mimicked my act. And what I observed about Aamir was he focused on increasing my confidence without thinking of accepting or rejecting. He fortunately laughed in first punch and agreed to take me for tour.”

On the professional front, Shah Rukh Khan allegedly has King by Sujoy Ghosh in the pipeline, which will also feature Suhana Khan.

