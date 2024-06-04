Neena Gupta is a veteran Indian actress who is not only an exceptional artist but also has a bold personality and never shies away from expressing her opinions. The senior actress has had her share of life struggles, including being a single parent to Masaba Gupta. The actress has faced a lot of criticism, but one incident made her feel embarrassed because the film director was not satisfied with how she looked and asked her to wear a padded bra. Scroll below for the deets.

The Panchayat 3 actress was born in Kolkata, then Calcutta, and grew up in New Delhi. Neena was a theatre artist who became friends with actor-director Satish Kaushik. She gained recognition in movies like Mandi, Drishti, and more. She gave a notable performance in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and in the film Khalnayak alongside Madhuri Dixit. It is still a memorable one.

Neena Gupta made news in 2017 after she took to her social media asking for work. In 2018, Badhaai Ho came out, and Gupta was widely praised for her role and performance alongside Gajraj Rao, Ayushmann Khurrana, and Sanya Malhotra. But before all the fame and recognition, Neena faced certain embarrassing situations in her career.

According to India Today’s report, in her autobiography, Sach Kahun Toh, Neena Gupta revealed that during Khalnayak’s iconic song Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai, director Subhas Ghai allegedly asked her to wear a padded br*. The Panchayat 3 star recalled, “They put me in a tribal Gujarati outfit and sent me to Subhash Ghai for approval. ‘No! No! No! No!’ he shouted. ‘Kuch bharo.’ I was so embarrassed. In my opinion, he was referring to my choli and stating that it needed to be filled. It wasn’t anything personal, I knew. He had visualized something . . . bigger for the rendition.”

She continued, “I didn’t shoot that day. But the next day, I was presented to him in a different outfit, with a bra that was heavily padded, and he seemed satisfied. Subhash Ghai was very particular about what he wanted, which was why he was such a good director.”

On the professional front, Neena Gupta once again reprised her role as Manju Devi in Panchayat Season 3, which everyone praised. The show is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

