Heeramandi has been renewed for Season 2, and fans are beyond excited. The first season of Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed Netflix series was a visual spectacle, but Sharmin Segal, who played Alamzeb, was brutally trolled for her acting chops. Co-star Adhyayan Suman has shared his views on the controversy. Below are all the details you need!

Sharmin played the daughter of Mallikajaan, the chief courtesan of Shahi Mahal. She enjoyed impressive screen time, even better than Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and many others. Viewers felt her expressions were not upto the mark, rather flat in many sequences.

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Adhyayan Suman shared his unfiltered advice for Sharmin Segal. He said, “I think it’s very important to not live in a bubble. It’s very important to accept any sort of reality, not just Heeramandi, per se. It’s very important to understand who you are, it’s very important to understand whether you have it in you to fight the next 15-2o years. It’s important for you to not lie to yourself.”

That’s not it! Adhyayan Suman also suggested Sharmin Segal come out in the open and speak to the audience. He believes cine-goers will give her another chance if they feel she’s working hard towards it.

Many even accused Sanjay Leela Bhansali of casting Sharmin because they have a family connection. For the unversed, the Malaal actress is the niece of the ace director.

In an interview with News18, Sharmin Segal broke her silence on the massive trolling and claimed she was missing out on the positives while focussing on the negative reviews. She, however, confessed that the reactions will help her become the best version of herself!

Meanwhile, Jayati Bhatia also recently reacted to the criticism and defended Sharmin. She claimed that the actress needs to work hard and prove herself. According to our Phatto Bi, Segal approached the character with a ‘less is more’ approach, and that seemingly did not work in her favor.

