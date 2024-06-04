A lot of our favorite celebrities contested for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024, and the results will be out soon. Exit polls have declared winners, and there are hits and misses for Smriti Irani, Hema Malini, Shatrughan Sinha, Kangana Ranaut & other renowned personalities from the industry. Scroll below for the details!

Kangana Ranaut (BJP)

BJP gave Kangana Ranaut a ticket from Mandi, and she was not disappointed. In fact, the Queen actress, who made her debut in Lok Sabha Elections 2024, is leading with over 70,000 votes. She was battling Congress candidate Vikramaditya Singh.

Kangana Ranaut also took to Instagram and thanked the voters for trusting her. She also called it PM Narendra Modi’s victory.

Hema Malini (BJP)

Hema Malini has represented the Mathura constituency since 2014, and the people there have shown their utmost trust in the BJP candidate. As of 2 PM, she was leading by over 2 lakhs.

Ravi Kishan (BJP)

Another BJP candidate, Bhojpuri actor Ravi Kishan, fought for the Gorakhpur constituency. He won the 2019 elections and will continue to keep his seat with a clean victory against Samajwadi Party candidate Kajal Nishad. He’s leading with over 2.5 lakh votes.

Arun Govil (BJP)

Our beloved Ram was given a ticket from Meerut, leaving followers worried as he was trailing behind in the morning vote counts. But the tables have turned, and he is currently leading against Samajwadi Party’s Sunita Verma by 1,668 votes.

Pawan Kalyan (JSP)

Congratulatory messages are already in as Pawan Kalyan is leading with an impressive margin in the Pithapuram constituency of Andhra Pradesh. Adivi Sesh, Sai Dharam Tej, and Kartikeya, among others, have congratulated the South star, who was competing against Vanga Geetha Viswanatham of YSRCP (Yuvajana Sramika Ruthy Congress Party).

Congratulations sir @PawanKalyan So Happy and Proud. Love pic.twitter.com/dbNUMqUw9Y — Adivi Sesh (@AdiviSesh) June 4, 2024

Manoj Tiwari (BJP)

BJP candidate from Northeast Delhi, Manoj Tiwari, has crossed the 6.5 lakh mark. It’s an interesting battle as Indian National Congress’s representative Kanhaiya Kumar, who was earlier trailing behind with over a 2.5 lakh margin, is gradually pacing up. He has so far garnered 5.65 lakh votes.

Smriti Irani (BJP)

It’s been an upsetting run for Smriti Irani, who turned the tables in 2019 and defeated Rahul Gandhi in Amethi. However, this time, Gandhi’s family loyalist, KL Sharma, has dethroned her considerably. This is one of the most shocking results of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024.

Shatrughan Sinha (TMC)

Veteran star Shatrughan Sinha is contesting from Asansol, West Bengal. There are a total of 7 candidates fighting for the constituency, but the Sajan actor is currently leading, and so far, there’s nothing to worry about!

