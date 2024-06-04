Swara Bhasker is one of the most critically acclaimed actresses in Bollywood, and she has celebrated performances under her belt. Bhasker has always been outspoken and often uses social media to express her views about the world’s ongoing events. Swara Bhasker has also used her platform to call out people for wrongdoings and even crossing boundaries. Something similar happened when a leading newspaper posted a headline that implied that Swara was losing work because she had gained weight. Swara Bhasker blasted the newspaper for the headline and called them out for body-shaming.

Swara Bhasker married politician Fahad Ahmed in January of last year, and they had a baby girl named Raabiyaa on September 23, 2023. On Tuesday, she used Instagram Stories to criticize an article in a ‘leading’ newspaper that body-shamed her and claimed she was not getting work in films due to her weight.

Bhasker posted a screenshot of the article’s tweet and wrote, “For those who cannot read the Devanagari script, this is a leading Hindi newspaper handle that thinks it is newsworthy that a recent mom, who birthed a child a few months ago, put on weight! Can someone please explain the physiology of childbirth to the geniuses…” The headline of the original tweet said ‘Badhte wajan ke karan Swara ko nahi mil raha kaam’!

In a conversation with a news portal back in 2023, Swara Bhasker opened up about motherhood, “2023 has been an absolute whirlwind, in the happiest way possible. My year-end summary will be that it was very hectic. I got married and had a baby within 10 months. If you had spoken to me in October last year, I would never have known that I will be married to Fahad three months later. Bhagwaan deta hai toh chhappad faad ke deta hai”.

Bhasker also opened up about her ideas of Raabiya’s upbringing and what she wants to imbibe in her daughter. Swara Bhasker said, “All children are a reflection of what their parents are; they grow up with the values their parents give. Raabiyaa will have the best of both worlds. She will have access to two kinds of faith. It is like how India is a mishmash of caste and religion. In fact, the two families were chatting post her birth and discovered that the chhathhi (sixth day after the baby’s birth) is common to both Hindus and Muslims. I think that is beautiful. We focus on the differences, but there is so much similarity. When you look for differences with an agenda, then you will find that rubbish.”

Swara Bhasker brilliantly brings upbeat roles to life, some candid, some serious. She was last seen in the 2023 film Sheer Qorma. Swara debuted as a supporting character in the 2009 film Madholal Keep Walking. Additionally, she acted in movies including Veere Di Wedding (2018), Tanu Weds Manu (2011), Raanjhanaa (2013), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (2015), Nil Battey Sannata (2016), and Anaarkali of Aarah (2017).

