Gangs Of Wasseypur is among the best creations of Anurag Kashyap. It brought his work immense fame and proved his craft in the industry. The black comedy crime film series starred Pankaj Tripathi in one of the crucial roles. But did you know he wasn’t the first choice? Panchayat actor Pankaj Jha is dropping truth bombs. Below are all the details you need!

It would be safe to say that Pankaj Tripathi is finally getting his due credit in Bollywood. Thanks to projects like Mirzapur, Stree, Sacred Games, OMG 2, and Gangs Of Wasseypur, among others, that brought his tremendous acting skills to the limelight.

Anurag Kashyap had initially signed up Panchayat Season 3 actor Pankaj Jha for the renowned character of Sultan Qureshi. But he was unexpectedly replaced by Pankaj Tripathi. Was politics the reason why the former actor faced

Pankaj Jha told Digital Commentary, “I don’t care about the politics that happens behind my back. The person doing it wins only if it harms me. Those who engage in politics behind someone’s back are generally cowards, right? Otherwise, they would have come forward, upfront.”

They say time heals everything, but not in this case, as the wounds still seem to be open for Pankaj. He further took an indirect dig at Anurag Kashyap and said, “While films like Satya and Gulaal create actors, they also make directors. But there are so many timid and spineless people here that they can’t even keep their word.”

For the unversed, Jha and Kashyap have previously also worked together on Gulaal and Black Friday. It is to be seen whether the duo will come together again, given their unsolved rifts after the Gangs Of Wasseypur incident.

On the professional front, Pankaj Jha recently featured in Panchayat Season 3 as Vidhayak Ji.

