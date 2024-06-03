Trust Uorfi Javed to be brutally honest and share details about everything behind the curtains in the industry. The Bigg Boss OTT fame diva is currently exposing the dark side of the Television world and how production houses ill treat actors. Scroll below for all the details!

Uorfi was the first participant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT but today, she probably has the most successful career compared to her co-contestants. She grabbed a lot of eyeballs over her ‘atrangi’ fashion choices and faced massive backlash repeatedly because of her revealing outfits. But as they say, any kind of publicity is good publicity.

But the journey has not been easy for Uorfi Javed. The Splitsvilla mischief maker is now opening up about how a production house mistreated her, and she had to get hospitalized because she fell so sick. In an interview with Telly Masala, the actress shared, “Aisa nahi hai TV hi sab kuch deta hai, it is the hard work of an actor too. It is not easy to work in TV, there is a lot of insult involved too. Some production houses treat you like f***g s*it! Please I do not want to glorify ke TV ne hi sab kuch diya hai, koi bhagwan thodi hai TV. Insan apni hardwork ke wajah se banta hai jo banta hai.”

During the conversation, Uorfi Javed shared an instance where she was unwell and requested a production house to change her call time from 7:30 AM to 10:30 AM. But she was threatened to be thrown out of the show, and since it was the early days of her career, she got scared and always made it on time. Her shoot, however, would start around 3:30 PM. She eventually fell sick and had to spend many days in hospital for recovery.

On the professional front, Uorfi Javed has returned to her spicy role as a mischief-maker in Splitsvilla X5: ExSqueeze Me Please.

