Shilpa Shinde became a household name after her portrayal as Angoori Bhabhi in Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! Unfortunately, after a year of her stint, she quit the show after accusing the makers of mentally torturing her. But do you know? The actress once accused the show’s producer of inappropriately touching her, but co-star Saumya Tandon refused to believe her. Scroll below for the entire incident.

Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! was produced by Binaifer Kohli under the banner of Edit II Productions. Shilpa accused Binaifer’s husband, Sanjay Kohli, of sexual harassment and even filed an official complaint against him. She claimed he would come on set and call her “hot” & “s*xy.” But things went out of hand when he once ended up in her makeup room and touched her inappropriately while clicking a picture. She claimed she felt the touch was “not right.”

During an interview with Hindustan Times, Shilpa Shinde revealed her conversation with co-star Saumya Tandon about the sensitive incident. She revealed, “I spoke to Saumya also about this, but she was like – ‘Humari industry mein koi rape nai karta Shilpa.’ But I told her that I was feeling very uncomfortable.”

Shilpa was shocked when Saumya went behind her back and informed Binaifer Kohli about her alleged claims. As expected, things did not go right, and the rest, as they say, is history!

In March 2016, Shilpa Shinde left Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hain! and made serious claims against Binaifer Kohli and her husband, Sanjay Kohli, Saumya Tandon, and TV programming head Vikas Gupta. She also claimed that her dues worth Rs 32 lakhs were pending.

After Shinde’s exit, approximately 80 actresses auditioned for the role of Angoori Bhabhi, and Shubhangi Atre was eventually roped in for the famous role.

