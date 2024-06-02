Khatron Ke Khiladi 14: First Eviction Puts Shalin Bhanot, Asim Riaz & These Two Bigg Boss Favorites In Trouble?

Rohit Shetty’s Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 will start airing soon on TV. After a lot of speculation and reports, the shoot for the stunt reality show has finally begun. As fans and viewers wait for the first official promo for the show, there is a new, quick, surprising update. Reportedly, the first eviction of the season has already happened, and fan favorite may have gotten out in the first week of KKK 14. Here’s what we know!

The show is currently in production, with 12 contestants onboard. The participants and host Rohit Shetty are filming in Romania’s unique locales. It is anticipated that KKK 14 will film for nearly the entire month of June, with the show’s premiere likely during the second week of July. We’re still waiting on an official announcement, though.

The news from Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 sets generates a lot of excitement among fans amidst this buzz. The most recent information concerns the first elimination of the year.

According to insiders close to the show, the first round of eliminations has already happened. A group of contestants—whose names have not yet been disclosed—performed the eviction stunt. There is a lot of rumor that fan favorites like Abhishek Kumar, Asim Riaz, Shalin Bhanot, and Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia received ‘fear fanda’ and were selected for the elimination task. There hasn’t been a formal update on this yet, though.

In a surprising twist, reports also suggest that there will be no evictions in the first week. Yes, reports suggest that all the contestants will be safe in the first week and advance to the next levels, but much like everything. There have been no official updates.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Gashmeer Mahajani. Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde are joining the list. Asim Riaz did not attend yesterday’s press conference held by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team. Apparently, he couldn’t make it because of an earlier work commitment, but he is still a part of the show.

With a new season rounding up for launch sometime in July, there is a lot of excitement!

