Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is all set to embrace her worst fears and dangers on Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. As Rohit Shetty’s stunt reality show returns for a new season, we will see a new crew of celebrities join in for fun. Bigg Boss 16 contestant and actress Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia has become a fan favorite even before the start of the season. Her presence on the show will bring a lot of attention from her fans, but getting Nimrit on the show is not a cheap task. As per many reports, Nimrit, one of the highest-paid contestants on Bigg Boss 16, might be the second highest-paid contestant on KKK 14. Here’s what we know.

Filming for Rohit Shetty’s show Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 is about to start in Romania. On May 22, all twelve confirmed contestants took off by plane.

Fans of Khatron Ke Khiladi are also very interested in the contestants’ salaries, and this year is no exception. Viewers are curious about who is paid how much and who is the season’s highest-paid contestant. Known for her time on Bigg Boss 16, TV actress Nimrit Kaur is one of the most intriguing contestants this year. With a weekly salary of Rs 8 lakhs, or Rs 4 lakhs for each episode, Nimrit was one of the highest-paid characters in BigBosss 16.

Given her fame and close ties to Colors TV, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is anticipated to charge between Rs 5 and Rs 6 lakhs per episode for Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. This could come to a weekly total of Rs 10 to 12 lakhs. Asim Riaz is rumored to be this season’s highest-paid contestant, earning between Rs 15 and 20 lakh weekly. Shalin Bhanot and Abhishek Kumar are also among the highest-paid individuals.

But with Nimrit’s earrings, she could be one of the top earners, if not the second highest.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 Confirmed Contestants

The 14th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi is expected to feature Niyati Fatnani, Abhishek Kumar, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia & Gashmeer Mahajani. Aditi Sharma, Asim Riaz, Krishna Shroff, Shalin Bhanot, Sumona Chakravarti, Aashish Mehrotra, and Shilpa Shinde are joining the list. Asim Riaz did not attend yesterday’s press conference held by the Khatron Ke Khiladi 14 team. Apparently, he couldn’t make it because of an earlier work commitment, but he is still a part of the show.

With a new season rounding up for launch sometime in June, there is a lot of excitement!

