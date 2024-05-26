The Dance Deewane 4 finale was truly entertaining. Talented dancers from all over the country participated in the reality show on Colors TV. Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty judged the show. Kartik Aaryan also appeared in the finale episode to promote his upcoming movie, Chandu Champion. The finale happened this weekend, and Gaurav Sharma and Nithin NJ left everyone impressed with their performances.

On their Instagram page, Colors TV announced that Gaurav Sharma and Nithin NJ are the winners of Dance Deewane 4. The winners were holding the trophy together with a bright smile. The channel captioned the post, “Dance Deewane ki trophy hui @gauravsharmaofficial_ aur @nithin.nj__ ke naam. Congratulations to the winners.”

Dance Deewane 4 Winners Take Home A Big Winning Amount

Dance Deewane 4 winners Nithin and Gaurav took home Rs 20 lakh as the cash prize for winning the dance competition reality show. In an interview with ETimes, Gaurav Sharma shared his joy of winning the show. He said, “Our Dance Deewane journey was amazing and interesting as we could not understand each other’s language. Nithin can’t speak Hindi, and I can’t speak Kannada. But we communicated through music and dance. We never communicated through words; we also spoke through dance, and slowly, we started understanding each other. Our bond became stronger, and we managed to complete the full journey. The rhythm is the same of music whether it is Hindi or Kannada.”

Nithin NJ shared a post on his Instagram page and wrote, “Honesty & consistent hard work paid off is all I can sayyyy. From being a beginner to a professional has been a very long journey u till now !Every moment in this dance deewane journey has taught me a lot ! Will cherish each of it”

Congratulations to the winners of Dance Deewane 4!

