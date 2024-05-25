Mirzapur is undoubtedly one of the most popular Indian web series. After the massive success of the first two seasons, the makers are now ready for the third season, which is expected to be released very soon. The anticipation is really high, and fans are all geared up and looking forward to some iconic dialogues and spectacular performances. Amid this, today, we’ll be taking a look at an interesting trivia about one famous line uttered by Pankaj Tripathi. Keep reading to know more!

The rise and the cult of Kaleen Bhaiya

The first season of Mirzapur was released in 2018. It immediately became a blockbuster success and became a cult. Apart from some iconic dialogues, characters also gained huge fame, and one such portrayal was of Akhandanand Tripathi, aka Kaleen Bhaiya, by Pankaj Tripathi. Apart from the subtle and intriguing act by Pankaj, the character of Kaleen got some of the best lines to utter during the first season.

The second season was released in 2020, and even this one emerged as a huge success. Apart from Divyendu Sharma’s Munna and Ali Fazal’s Guddu, Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen made his presence felt and became more popular.

This famous dialogue was actually unscripted!

During the first season of Mirzapur, Pankaj Tripathi uttered a line, “Tum vishudh ch**iye ho,” and it became a rage all over. Talking about the same with us, Ali Fazal revealed that the line was unscripted. During a conversation with Koimoi in 2020, Ali made a revelation and shared, “Yes, I was there on Mirzapur sets that time. Pankaj Tripathi has like a bank, and there are endless words, stories, and, I guess, solutions that will take us our entire life to learn about. It’s a lot of fun. He creates magic on sets, and this has been ongoing since Fukrey. In Fukrey, we used to keep improvising our dialogues.”

The Mirzapur actor added, “It came in spontaneously while we were shooting the scene. It was all a part of his improvisation as an actor.”

Well, that was a hell of an exciting Mirzapur trivia!

About Mirzapur 3

It was recently learned that Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya will return in season 3, and even Divyendu’s Munna will be coming back but in an unusual manner. Talking about the release date, while there’s no official announcement, the third season is expected to be out in June or mid-July.

