Ever since The Great Indian Kapil Show started airing on Netflix, it has been facing a tough run, fighting for viewership every week but surviving amidst the tough competition, making the audiences comfortable with the new format of the show. However, it has been consistent on Netflix’s Global Top 10 charts since the beginning.

The Great Indian Kapil Show OTT Verdict

The show was out of the Top 10 on the list for the first time after Aamir Khan’s episode aired. After that week, it was Sunny Deol & Bobby Deol who grabbed the show back to the Top 10.

However, The Great Indian Kapil Show was yet again pushed out of Netflix’s Global Top 10 list in the week when the Heeramandi cast appeared on the show. Despite being a wholesome episode, it could not make it to the top 10.

The Great Indian Kapil Show Out Of Top 10

Now, with last week’s Ed Sheeran episode, Kapil Sharma’s show has yet again failed to make an entry to the top 10 global list of Netflix’s most-watched shows for that week. This was continuously for the second time in a row that Kapil Sharma and his team had to sit out of the Netflix Top 10 list, despite Ed Sheeran’s global fan base.

In fact the episode did not even touch 700K views since the last spot in the Netflix Global Top 10 charts has been held by Dr. Stone Season 2, that made its debut the same week with 700K views, occupying the tenth spot.

Will Farah Khan & Anil Kapoor Bring A Magical Entry

For the latest episode, Farah Khan and Anil Kapoor will be gracing the stage of the Netflix chat show and the promo itself looks a powerhouse episode with fun n frolic all along. Hopefully, it brings a redemption for The Great Indian Kapil Show and its viewership.

Waiting for Kapil Sharma and his team to bounce back and rule the Netflix Top 10 global chart yet again!

