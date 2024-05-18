The Great Indian Kapil Show is streaming in 140 countries, and they genuinely pulled the biggest strings, bringing Ed Sheeran to this show. I mean let that sink in! Netflix definitely need a round of applause for this. Probably an entire generation on social media who definitely must have heard 10,001 versions of Shape Of You but might not know who created this magic. (Although I am not very sure if the episode helped them know Ed Sheeran finally.)

Now, Kapil Sharma and his team, after Aamir Khan’s episode, finally struck a balance between humor and anecdotes, fun and life, giggles and loud jokes, an interactive celebrity, and Archana Puran Singh‘s laughter.

Intentionally or unintentionally, Ed Sheeran’s episode lost that balance, probably because they assumed language or culture was the barrier. So, ladies and gentlemen, we had one of the biggest celebrities in the world sitting on the couch and just reacting to Archana Puran Singh’s laughter and laughing along. Kapil Sharma and his team decided not to break the language barrier and interact or have a conversation.

Hit Or Miss – A Dicey Take!

However, what is better than listening to an Ed Sheeran concert? So the audience will never regret it, and now we will tell you why you should not miss this episode. If you ignore the toilet humor and the jokes which clearly not landed, there was much more in this episode.

The Bollywood Lover Ed

While Ed enjoyed the show thoroughly and mentioned it as well, there was no need to miss Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s impressions. Making English-versed people speak Hindi is now such a passe since we have seen so many of the same lot in the past few years (not taking names and hurting anyone’s fragile egos). So Ed trying to speak Hindi might be an appraisable move, but considering he is a global artist, picking up accents might not be such a painful job (traveling worlds and interacting with people makes you easily adaptable) to take 10 minutes of a good 50-minute show.

Let’s Get To The Good Part!

The best part of the show came around Sunil Grover’s gig while he entered with his entourage and made Ed Sheeran sing to his tunes, compositions, and band! WTF! That was hilarious, funny, surprising and Ed’s sporting spirit to keep finding notes on his guitar is another level of commitment for a show like this.

The Great Indian Kapil Show ft. World’s best Singer might not have been the best but it definitely takes all the points to be a courageous and experimental one!

PS. Kapil Sharma jamming with Ed Sheeran to Jeena Isi Ka Naam Hai was so heartfelt that BRB gonna listen to it again!

