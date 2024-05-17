Kapil Sharma’s The Great Indian Kapil Show started its OTT journey on March 30 on Netflix. When it was announced that Kapil would switch from TV to a streaming platform, everyone was excited. Many were also looking forward to the comedy show because of his reunion with Sunil Grover. However, the Netflix comedy reportedly didn’t get the desired views.

The audience’s reaction to every episode has been mixed, mostly disappointing. Whenever a new episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show is released, netizens share how the jokes seem outdated. All this led to the speculation that the show is ending soon, with just a handful of episodes out now. Well, it looks like these are mere rumours. Krushna Abhishek, who is a part of Kapil Sharma’s show, has cleared that the show is not ending anytime soon.

The Great Indian Kapil Show To Not End Soon

Krushna Abhishek told E Times, “Arre band nahi horaha humara show, ye sirf pehla season khatam hora hai. Humara contract tha woh khatam hua hai season 1 ka” Our show is not getting canceled, it’s just that the first season is ending. Our contract for season 1 has come to an end).

There were reports that The Great Indian Kapil Show was ending soon because Kapil recently shot the last episode. But it looks like they only wrapped up season one, and after a short break, they will be back with another exciting season.

Earlier, Archana Puran Singh also shared a post hinting that they are not done entertaining the audience. She shared a video with news headlines about Kapil’s show getting “over” soon. Archana shared clips of the upcoming guests on the show, including Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor. She captioned the post, “Yeh laughter kabhi nahi hoga kam, kyunki there are more episodes to come.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Archana Puran Singh (@archanapuransingh)

Meanwhile, the celebs who have graced The Great Indian Kapil Show include Aamir Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, Imtiaz Ali and others.

