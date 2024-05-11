The team of Heeramandi Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Manisha Koirala, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Aditi Rao Hydari graced the stage of The Great Indian Kapil Show this week, and during the conversations, Fukrey actress had a startling revelation to make.

In the seventh episode of the chat show, Kapil Sharma congratulates Richa, who is expecting her first child with her husband, Ali Fazal. Kapil jokingly said how it was clever of Richa to plan her family series during the web series.

However, Richa Chadha’s cheeky comeback made everyone laugh their hearts out. As Kapil Sharma congratulated her for planning a baby, the Fukrey actress quipped, “Planned nahi thi!” This left Kapil speechless as he wasn’t expecting such a quirky revelation!

Kapil decided to play on the comment and said, “Uparwale ka karam hota hai ye to,” and Richa decided to ace the punching line game. The actress came with a funnier reply and said, “Kuch to aapke bhaiya ka bhi karam tha but…” Richa’s tongue-in-cheek remark left everyone in splits.

Later, Kapil asked the actress about her family planning further, and she once again displayed her comic timing at best, saying, “Mujhe lagta hai, Bharat ki aabadi ko dekhte huye, limited edition hi theek rahega!”

For the unversed, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal got married under the Special Marriage Act in 2020 due to COVID and decided to celebrate their wedding in October 2022. The couple announced their pregnancy in February 2024 and are expecting to welcome a baby in July!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Richa Chadha (@therichachadha)

Talking about how she got married and pregnant both during the shoot of Heeramandi, Richa said, “Meri poori practice ho gayi. Meri costume 30 kilo thi, uske baad jab meri shaadi ke outfits maine pehne to mujhe laga nothing! Nothing, no weight. Araam se kooda, gaao, khelo.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Netflix India (@netflix_in)

Richa Chadha plays Lajjo in Heeramandi. Though her character is not a lengthy one in the web series, she is one of the few who deserves a spin-off, and fans would definitely be interested to know her backstory!

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Heeramandi Character Review: ‘Tawaifs’ Without Mujras, Shayara Without Urdu, Britishers Without Accent – All That Went Wrong For Bhansali!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News