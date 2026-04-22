Gurnam Bhullar and Isha Malviya starrer Ishqan De Lekhe has concluded its box office run. The romantic drama emerged as the first success in Punjabi cinema in 2026. It has wrapped up its theatrical run as the highest-grossing Pollywood film of the year. Scroll below for the closing collection!

Ishqan De Lekhe Box Office Collection in India

According to the final update, Ishqan De Lekhe earned 11.90 crore net in India. It began its box office journey on a slow note, but continued a stable run for over 47 days. Including GST, the gross total concluded at 14.04 crore.

Manvir Brar’s directorial was reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. In its lifetime, it garnered returns of 1.90 crore. The Punjabi romantic drama concluded its journey as a plus affair!

Highest-grossing Punjabi film of 2026

The streak of success continues! Ishqan De Lekhe was also the first Punjabi film of 2026 to cross the 10 crore mark at the Indian box office. It is wrapping up its domestic journey as the highest-grossing Pollywood film. However, Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira led Rabb Da Radio (10.58 crore) may soon steal its spot.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Punjabi films of 2026 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Ishqan De Lekhe: 11.90 crore Rabb Da Radio 3: 10.58 crore Bambukat 2: 6 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 5 crore DSP Dev 2: 1 crore

How much did it earn worldwide?

At the overseas box office, Gurnam Bhullar’s film collected a decent 3.85 crore. The worldwide total concludes at 17.89 crore gross.

Rabb Da Radio 3 has surpassed Ishqan De Lekhe globally with its total earnings of 27.46 crore gross in 19 days.

Ishqan De Lekhe Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 11.90 crore

India gross: 14.04 crore

Overseas gross: 3.85 crore

Worldwide gross: 17.89 crore

Verdict: Plus

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