Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira starrer Rabb Da Radio 3 arrived in Indian theatres on April 3, 2026. It has concluded its opening weekend on a successful note, surpassing every other Punjabi release of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 3 report!

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Collection Day 3

Harry Bhatti’s directorial opened to favorable reviews on both IMDb and BookMyShow. Unfortunately, it still could not keep up the momentum during the opening weekend. The Punjabi romantic drama continued to decline with every passing day.

According to Sacnilk, Rabb Da Radio 3 earned 1 crore on day 3. It witnessed another drop from 1.1 crore garnered on Saturday. The cumulative total in India reaches 3.73 crore net, which is about 4.40 crore in gross earnings.

Check out the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 1.63 crore

Day 2: 1.1 crore

Day 3: 1 crore

Total: 3.73 crore

Scores the highest opening weekend in Punjabi cinema in 2026!

Punjabi cinema has seen several big releases, such as Bambukat 2 and Viyaah Kartaare Da, but the only success in 2026 so far is Ishqan De Lekhe.

Rabb Da Radio 3 showcased hope by surpassing all other Punjabi releases in their opening weekend. It dethroned Bambukat 2, which accumulated only 2.10 crore during the first three days.

Check out the top 5 opening weekend collections of 2026 in Punjabi cinema (net earnings):

Rabb Da Radio 3: 3.73 crore Bambukat 2: 2.10 crore Viyaah Kartaare Da: 1.80 crore Ishqan De Lekhe: 1.60 crore DSP Dev 2: 55 lakh

What is the budget of Tarsem Jassar and Nimrat Khaira starrer?

Rabb Da Radio 3 is reportedly made on a budget of 10 crore. The makers have recovered almost 37.3% of the total investments during the opening weekend. Now, the Monday test is crucial and will determine its fate at the box office. Fingers crossed!

Rabb Da Radio 3 Box Office Day 3 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 3.73 crore

India gross: 4.40 crore

Budget recovery: 37.3%

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