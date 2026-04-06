Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, R Madhavan, and Arjun Rampal starrer Dhurandhar 2 continues to set new benchmarks at the North American box office. It has concluded its third weekend on a fantastic note, swiftly moving past the $25 million mark. Scroll below for a detailed update after 17 days.

How much has Dhurandhar: The Revenge earned in North America?

Aditya Dhar’s directorial is a force to be reckoned with in North America. The response is excellent, especially because of the massive success of its predecessor. While Ustaad Bhagat Singh tanked within its first weekend, Dhurandhar 2 passed with flying colors, giving tough competition to international releases like Project Hail Mary, Hoppers, and The Drama, among others.

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has amassed a total of $26.2 million in North America. It remained the audience favorite among Indian films, despite the arrival of new releases like Vaazha 2 and Rakasa.

First Indian film to cross the $26 million milestone in North America!

Back in 2017, Baahubali 2 had emerged as the first Indian film to cross the $20 million mark in the USA/ Canada circuits. Dhurandhar 2 is now setting new milestones, moving way past the $25 million mark within 18 days of its box office run.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films in North America:

Dhurandhar 2 – $26.2 million (18 days) Baahubali 2 – $22 million Dhurandhar – $20.65 million Kalki 2898 AD – $18.57 million Pathaan – $17.49 million RRR – $15.34 million Jawan – $15.23 million Pushpa 2 – $15.26 million Animal – $15.01 million Dangal – $12.19 million

Can it cross the $30 million mark?

The trends are unreal, and Dhurandar: The Revenge has surpassed expectations right from the word go. There’s no significant competition from Bollywood until the arrival of Bhoot Bangla on April 17, which is also a word-of-mouth dependent affair.

However, the pace will now slow down as it has already registered earth-shattering footfalls in the last two weeks. There’s massive scope, but only time will tell whether the spy-action thriller manages to achieve another landmark feat in North America.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18: Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Baahubali 2, Becomes The 2nd Highest-Grossing Indian Film Ever!

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