For Tollywood, 2026 hasn’t been that great so far. Yes, we saw two big successes in the form of Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu and Anaganaga Oka Raju, but apart from that, there hasn’t been much relief at the Indian box office. Up next, the Telugu film industry will witness its next noteworthy theatrical release in the form of Adivi Sesh and Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit, and decent expectations are pinned on it. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Underwhelming buzz for Dacoit

Yesterday, the trailer was unveiled online, and the reception has been mixed so far. Also, the overall buzz seems underwhelming. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters this Friday (April 10), and with only five days to go, the buzz is expected to remain the same, with little or no scope for improvement. However, it might benefit from the lack of big Telugu films present in theaters.

Might miss an entry into Tollywood’s top 3 openings of 2026

Dacoit is expected to register an underwhelming start at the Indian box office, and it might just miss the entry into the top 3 Tollywood openers of 2026. To enter the top 3 Telugu openers of the year, it must surpass Anaganaga Oka Raju (5.5 crore), which looks slightly difficult as there’s no holiday benefit this Friday. It is likely to grab the fourth spot by surpassing Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi (2.6 crore).

Take a look at Tollywood’s top 5 openers of 2026 in India (net):

The Raja Saab – 62.9 crore Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu – 41.6 crore Anaganaga Oka Raju – 5.5 crore Bhartha Mahasayulaku Wignyapthi – 2.6 crore Funky – 2.2 crore

More about the film

Dacoit is directed by Shaneil Deo and produced by Supriya Yarlagadda. It is co-produced by Suniel Narang. The film also stars Anurag Kashyap, Prakash Raj, Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, and Zayn Marie Khan. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of 70 crore. Against this cost, the film must earn 70 crore net at the Indian box office to enter the safe zone and avoid being a failure.

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