What a fantastic run Dhurandhar 2 is enjoying at the box office. It recently emerged as the first Bollywood film in history to cross the 1000 crore milestone in all languages. Ranveer Singh & Aditya Dhar’s sequel has now surpassed the lifetime collection of Baahubali 2 to emerge as the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film ever. Scroll below for the day 18 report!

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 18

According to estimates, Dhurandhar 2 accumulated 30 crore on day 18, across all languages. It witnessed a further growth from the impressive 27 crore garnered on the third Saturday. However, it remained behind the OG Dhurandhar (40.3 crore), Pushpa 2 (33 crore), and Baahubali 2 (32 crore) to record the 4th highest third Sunday collection in India.

The total box office collection in all languages surges to 1041 crore net. Dhurandhar 2 has collected 974 crore in the Hindi belt alone, while the remaining sum comes from the Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam versions. Made on a budget of 225 crore, Ranveer Singh’s sequel has registered profits of 362% in 18 days. A massive blockbuster!

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office in all languages (net collection):

Week 1: 690 crore (8-day)

(8-day) Week 2: 271 crore

Day 16: 23 crore

Day 17: 27 crore

Day 18: 30 crore

Total: 1041 crore

Now the 2nd highest-grossing Indian film in all languages at the domestic box office!

Who would have thought Dhurandhar: The Revenge would surpass Baahubali 2 within 18 days of its domestic run? Aditya Dhar’s directorial has truly done the unimaginable, surpassing SS Rajamouli‘s directorial, which had earned 1031 crore net back in 2017, across all languages in India.

Take a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Indian films across all languages at the domestic box office (net earnings):

Pushpa 2 – 1265.97 crore Dhurandhar 2 – 1041 crore (18 days) Baahubali 2 – 1031 crore Dhurandhar – 894.49 crore KGF Chapter 2 – 859.7 crore RRR – 772 crore Kalki 2898 AD – 653.21 crore Jawan – 640.42 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Kantara: Chapter 1 – 622.41 crore

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Day 18 Summary

Budget: 225 crore

India net: 1041 crore

ROI: 816 crore

ROI%: 362%

India gross: 1228.38 crore

Verdict: Super-Duper Hit

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for box office updates!

Must Read: Box Office: Ranveer Singh Finally Dethrones Salman Khan To Grab The First Spot In Star Ranking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News