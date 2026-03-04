Gippy Grewal & Nimrat Khaira starrer Viyaah Kartaare Da was released in theatres on February 27, 2026. Smeep Kang’s family entertainer is facing competition from Bambukat 2. It is close to completing one week and has recovered 25% budget so far. Scroll below for the day 5 report!

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Viyaah Kartaare Da collected 38 lakh on day 5. It witnessed a slight growth from 30 lakh garnered on the previous day. Word of mouth is mixed, but the pace is decent considering competition from Bambukat 2 and other ongoing releases.

The cumulative total at the Indian box office stands at 2.48 crore net. Dharma Productions backed Punjabi entertainer is made on a budget of 10 crore. In 5 days, the makers have recovered around 25% of the total investments. Reaching the safe zone at this pace looks difficult. Including GST, the gross total comes to 2.92 crore.

Take a look at the day-wise box office breakdown in India (net collection) below:

Day 1: 50 lakh

Day 2: 65 lakh

Day 3: 65 lakh

Day 4: 30 lakh

Day 5: 38 lakh

Total: 2.48 crore

Can it beat Bambukat 2 in the opening week?

Gippy Grewal and Nimrat Khaira starrer is performing better than other Punjabi releases of 2026 – DSP Dev 2, Sunny Di Honey, and Bebe Main Badmash Banuga. Viyaah Kartaare Da needs 1.37 crore in the next two days to beat the opening week of Bambukat 2. The Holi holiday may boost collections today, but achieving the highest debut week of 2026 in Punjabi cinema will not be possible.

Viyaah Kartaare Da Box Office Day 5 Summary

Budget: 10 crore

India net: 2.48 crore

Budget recovery: 24.8%

India gross: 2.92 crore

