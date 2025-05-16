In today’s age and time, when a husband cannot deal with one wife and vice versa, Ammy Virk has arrived with his third wife, adding more drama to his life in the Saunkan Saunkanay 2 trailer. Starring two Sargun Mehta and one Nimrat Khaira, the trailer initially promises another fun-filled ride.

But the question is – is the sequel necessary, and will it walk into the shadows of its predecessor or outgrow it? I mean, I understand the sexism in the joke when we say a wife is trouble. So definitely, two wives, more troubles. But seriously, more than two wives in the name of a sequel?

Anyway, putting the logic and feminism aside, Saunkan Saunkanay 2 trailer offers the right dose of laughter and fun. The star cast is stellar and the premise is not unknown, but here’s where my doubts creep in. Does Ammy Virk‘s Siyaapa mode guarantee success is too early to be predicted on the basis of this trailer!

Coming to the highlight, there are two Sargun Mehta. The actress steals the show with two roles, one as the desi biwi and the other as the vilaiti mem! The trailer is a colorful chaos. It has got the bickering, the plotting, and, of course, Ammy Virk stuck three wives. Director Smeep Kang has definitely taken the more is more approach, and honestly, it might just work.

The star cast is familiar with the premise. They know how to deliver – the laughs, the drama, and the occasional emotional punch. However, the film promises fun. We’re here for the laughs, and the trailer promises plenty of them. The dialogues are snappy, the situations are absurd, and the comic timing seems to be on point.

The only challenge for Saunkan Saunkanay 2 trailer would be the pressure to grow better than the first part rather than ending up just being a rehash.

