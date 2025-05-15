Jio Hotstar is all set for a thrilling summer season. After dropping the trailer for Pankaj Tripathi’s Criminal Justice Season 4, an exciting teaser for Special Ops 2 has been dropped. Neeraj Pandey delivered a masterclass on espionage thrillers with Baby and social thrillers with Special 26 and A Wednesday. The filmmaker is back with a high-octane ride starring Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh.

As always, the actor is offering high hopes with the second season of the show as well. There is not a single dialogue in the teaser, only fast paced glimpses but these glimpses tease well and speak volumes of the story that is about to arrive and kill with an intense story!

Kay Kay Menon‘s glimpse as Himmat Singh is so compelling that it leaves you wanting for more. He’s the anchor of another high level operation, and you can feel the weight of the mission on his shoulders in just those few moving glimpses!

Special Ops 2 looks bigger as a season and more intense as a mission! There are massive explosions and huge action sequences that will keep you intrigued. However, the teaser doesn’t give away much, and the glimpses create a complex web of conspiracies. Is it Himmat Singh’s toughest challenge yet? The stakes are higher, and the enemy is unknown!

Besides Kay Kay Menon as Himmat Singh, Vinay Pathak, and Karan Tacker are also back in the new season, with Prakash Raj and Tahir Raj Bhasin adding a fresh layer to the narrative. The special Ops 2 teaser has definitely left me with a lot of questions, and while that’s good for building anticipation, I lose my patience soon. Hopefully, this tease turns into something really good! But undoubtedly, this 30-second teaser is powerful.

Check out the teaser for Special Ops 2 here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

