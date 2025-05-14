The last few years of Indian Cinema have been good for horror comedies. But there is a saying in Sanskrit which loosely translates into ‘Excess of anything is bad,’ and currently, we are dealing with that excess. After Bhootnii (with two I’s for some strange reason) another film is arriving with three I’s in its title Kapkapiii!

Starring Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor, along with an entire gang, the trailer, honestly, is not bad, but it isn’t good either. And currently, we really do not have space for moderate films in the theaters! So, the trailer sets up the premises straight – there is a haunted bangla/apartment with too many people, and all of them decided to call an aatma!

Playing the Ouija board turns dangerous for them as they all desperately chant, ‘Aatma Darshan Do.’ But the story happens once the aatma arrives, which turns into a predictable comedy without any horror from the ashes turning into women figures. Interestingly, for a ghost film, the Kapkapiii trailer is not dark.

I have seen horror comedy trailers where I was so convinced that my screen went for a toss! Interestingly, most of those trailers hid the less-than-terrifying special effects! But despite the bad VFX, the trailer, thankfully, is not dark!

Also, while there does not seem to be any horror, there is comedy for sure – thanks to the starcast! As soon as Tusshar Kapoor enters the frame, my mind starts saying AEIAOAYAA, and I no longer have any interest in his dialogues. I am already enjoying his presence in my head.

The basic problem with the Kapkapiii trailer is that it feels generic. It feels like we’ve seen this same story a million times before—a haunted house, creepy woods, and an Ouija Board or Aatma Bulaao tactic. Wait, have I seen Tusshar and Shreyas doing the same earlier?! Golmaal series, probably!

Check out the trailer here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Sitaare Zameen Par Trailer Review: I Gave Up On Cinema Gods Crying ‘Bhagwaan Hai Kahaan Re Tu’ But Aamir Khan Makes Me Feel ‘All Izz Well’!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News