Shreyas Talpade is currently earning accolades for his role as Atal Bihari Bajpayee in Emergency. Directed and produced by Kangana Ranaut, the film was released on January 17 after much delays. In an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, Shreyas discussed the film and his character.

Emergency is a film made about the late ex-Prime Minister Indira Gandhi and reflects the political happenings of the country in that era. Kangana plays Indira Gandhi in the film, and Shreyas plays the leader of the opposition, Atal Bihari Bajpayee.

Talking about Emergency, Shreyas Talpade said, “It’s a very well-made film, very well enacted by Kangana Ranaut and Anupamji and all the other actors. So, I’m just keeping my fingers crossed and hoping that it does well as a film.”

When asked about any other political leader Shreyas Talpade would like to portray, the actor did not hesitate to admit how much he idolizes Balasaheb Thackeray. Admitting the same he said, “I’ve grown up listening to, watching and idolizing Hindu Hriday Samarajshree Balasaheb Thackerayji. So, I would have ideally loved to portray him on screen.”

However, Shreyas did not confine his choice to a single politician and continued, “There is, of course, Modiji that I would love to portray. But both these leaders, you know, there have been biopics made on them.”

Talking about his role as Atal Bihari Bajpayee in Emergency, the actor said, “I’m glad that I got an opportunity to play Atalji. Having said that, I would have loved to play Atalji in his biopic also, but even that is being done. So, I’ll think of, you know, who are the political leaders, I would love to portray and I shall let you know.”

After Emergency, Shreyas Talpade would next be seen in the next installments of Housefull, Baaghi, and Welcome.

For more such exclusive stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Exclusive: Pushpa 2 Music Composer DSP Reveals If His Salary Jump 6 Times Like Allu Arjun After Part 1, “Anybody’s Remuneration…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News